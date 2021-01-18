Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We seem to be living in another Twilight Zone. Last week's insurrection at the US Capitol was a major threat to our democracy, yet it seems to have passed by our right-wing commentators. No reference in Bud Nason's column yesterday, no reference in Greg Maresca's column today. Doug Mastriano has refused comment to anyone. In his brief answer to questions about possible participation, he asserted that when it was apparent that the protest was no longer peaceful he left. Am I to be reassured, was that leadership? The proverb "there are none so blind as those who will not see," John Heywood, 16th Century, is confirmed. Looking forward we must beware of trusting those so afflicted.
