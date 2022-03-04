Wants support for president
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I urge everyone to support the President and NATO’s actions against Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine. What we are seeing is the greatest military and potentially destabilizing event since World War II. Untold losses to Ukrainians and Russians will occur and the world economy will suffer. Putin’s rationale is to unite Russian-speaking people and stop the expansion of NATO. The real reason is that Putin doesn’t want to see Ukraine succeed as a democracy because that will threaten and de-legitimize his kleptocracy in Russia.
I am dismayed that many in the Republican party either side with Putin or take a neutral stance. Russia’s television networks aired a clip from a popular (sic) talk show host supporting Putin’s position. Our former President calls Putin’s invasion “genius” and “savvy” and claims that the Biden administration’s catastrophic exit from Afghanistan emboldened him. Perhaps Putin is a genius in the way Hitler was and the withdrawal from Afghanistan may have emboldened him. Putin was also emboldened by how he continually “hoodwinked” our former president. Remember when he took Putin’s word over his own intelligence agencies at the Helsinki Summit regarding Russian meddling in our elections? Putin also underestimated the unity and resolve of NATO due in part due to continued criticism and threats of withdrawal by our former president.
We owe our support to the Ukraine. Shortly after their independence and the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Ukraine possessed the 3rd largest nuclear arsenal in the world after Russia and the United States. In 1994 they agreed to destroy their weapons and join the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons declaring themselves a nonnuclear state. This was predicated on the signing of the Budapest Memorandum by the United States, Russia, and Britain obligating them to refrain from any threat or force against the Ukraine and to respect their borders. Putin breached their commitment to the Memorandum in 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimea. This event prompted the Ukraine to make it a priority to join NATO for protection.
Division makes us appear weak as a nation. Other autocracies are watching what we do. We have to forget our differences and come together as a country to support the Ukraine. We must apply the most extreme sanctions possible including kicking Russia out of the world banking systems. This undoubtedly will hurt our own economy. But it is something we must do.
William Stack
Gettysburg
