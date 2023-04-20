Needs clarification
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Mr. John Bilello’s letter in your April 16th edition requires clarification. In brief, he makes the completely valid point that the Constitution has to be allowed to consider advances in technology in order to be functional in today’s world. His special concern is with the second amendment, and seems to advocate that there be no restrictions on ownership of automatic weapons, and urges us to think about Mao’s assertion that “political power grows from the barrel of a gun.”
An absolutist approach to the second amendment is well and good in theory, but it breaks down in real life. No doubt if we lived in a perfect world, everyone who owned a gun of any kind would treat it with the care appropriate for a lethal device. That is, it would be in a safe place when not in use, would always have the safety on except when actually shooting, would never point it at another person. . . . you get the idea. But guns are stolen (or 3-D printed) everyday and then used by criminals. Folks are shot in hunting accidents. Spouses turn a gun on their partner. People use guns to commit suicide. Not to mention the appalling frequency of mass shootings with high-capacity automatic weapons. The number of people who are killed by a gun exceeds those killed in auto accidents. Given this tide of destruction, it is beyond reason to hold an absolutist position on guns.
Further, there are two compelling arguments that reasonable limitations are quite within the scope of the Constitution. Even though the right to free speech is unlimited in the Constitution, the actual exercise of this right has limits when that begins to harm others. There are laws against libel, false advertising and famously against yelling “fire!” in a crowded theater. In like manner, the right to keep and bear arms may be restricted when the exercise of said right endangers others. Also, there is that subordinate clause in the second amendment about a well regulated militia that somehow doesn’t seem to be operative at present, but could be. It is the job of small p politics in which the people’s representatives would come together, define the issues, gather information, and work out such laws as are deemed necessary to alleviate danger to others. This would be a highly desirable exercise in the art of the possible. Unfortunately, with the two parties using gun safety as a wedge issue, such political progress is impossible.
Harry Lane,
East Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.