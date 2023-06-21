Trouble on the turnpike

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The turnpike commission laid off 500 toll collectors and automated the entire turnpike to collect the money.
The money they lost by millions upon millions of dollars not paid, would more than pay the wages of the 500 who were laid off. People can’t cheat when you pay directly as you drive.
P.S., these are good-paying jobs. Stop giving our jobs to computers and get real people on the job again. We get too soon old and too late smart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.