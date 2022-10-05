Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am writing in support of political candidates who respect women and their right to choose what they do with their own bodies. I consider myself a conservative, Catholic, Republican who believes that this right to decide what we do with our own bodies is between the woman, her God and her physician- not some bystander who has no idea whatsoever behind that woman’s decision. Let’s keep our own personal bias out of another’s personal health. Remember, when we invade a woman’s privacy, ALL people are at risk for the same thing happening to them or their loved ones.
