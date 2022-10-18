Thanks local librarians
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In the Friday, Oct. 14 Times edition, Laura Goss, the executive director of the Adams County Library System, informed readers that the National Friends of Libraries Week will be celebrated this year from Oct. 16-22, and she solicited support for the group. In addition to becoming a Friends member, I encourage all library users to express their thanks to the librarians at their local branch because so many of them give tirelessly to children’s programs and adult classes, to meeting the varied requests from patrons and to making the library an integral part of their local community.
I treasure our two librarians in Carroll Valley, Sherrie DiMartino and Crystal Durbin, who help me on the computer, make copies of needed articles, distribute free copies of my favorite magazine BookPage each month and answer my every request for research materials. They both go above and beyond their required library duties to make our local library a center of learning, research and community involvement. In return, my husband and I purchased a plaque that hangs on the library wall to show we are cheerleaders of the library. We look forward to the yearly Gettysburg Book Sale Bonanza, and we frequent our favorite Gettysburg Used Book Shop on the first floor of the Gettysburg Library staffed by enthusiastic and dedicated volunteers. So, I ask that all library lovers like us just call or stop by your local Adams County branch library this coming week and say thank you to your own local librarians who are such valued members of our community but seldom get the thanks and recognition they deserve. Please help make this National Friends of Libraries Week truly special.
Kathy A. Megyeri,
Fairfield
