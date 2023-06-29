Land of the free
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
America was founded to be a land where white immigrants could be free from the oppression they faced in Europe. Men and women took up arms to fight the British and French. A Declaration of Independence was adopted along with a Constitution. A President was installed along with a legislative body and a judiciary.
But times changed. Attitudes changed and our nation changed with it. We fought an economic war with slavery at the center of it. Slowly elected official’s view of slavery changed, and slavery was banned. Then legislation was adopted to ensure that freed men and women could not vote so as not to upset the congressional powers. Although we were the United States of America, each state set their own laws in place thus making them independent.
Today we face a crisis in this country. Women’s rights are being destroyed, voting rights are being restricted, men and women who choose not to conform to the sexual norms are being targeted. Our military men and women are being targeted by the elected representatives through the political process by holding up senate conformations for promotions. Service women and Veterans are being denied health care because of politicians’ religious beliefs or the religious beliefs of their constituents.
With military recruiting struggling, less than 1% of the population has served in the armed forces. So ask yourself, why would you want to serve in a country where your health care is decided by politicians, where you are treated differently because of your choice of who you love, where you are told you are part of the unit until you are sexually harassed or sexually assaulted.
Somehow this Land of the Free looks good on paper but for the men and women who are volunteering to defend it, the numbers keep dropping. Who will be the next ones to step up to defend a country littered with racial, ethnic, and economic disparities? A country where women are still second-class citizens with only the rights men are willing to give them but can just as easily take away.
If you are willing to serve this country and meet the military requirements, please visit your local military recruiting office.
Tommy Stewart,
Orrtanna
