Vote for your taxes
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Recently a full page ad, paid for by Martha O’Bryant, appeared in this paper urging voters to vote for both her, Cynthia Ayers and promotes AmyBeth Hodges as a write in candidate. I find it rather interesting that these three women want to promise to never raise taxes. Let me remind you that two of these women were tossed off the democrat ballot for insufficient signatures on their petitions, the same petitions that they swore were true and correct. Apparently, there was a lack of due diligence in ensuring their petitions were factual. Mrs. Hodges was tossed off the both the democrat and republican ballot for lying on her financial statement, claiming she has been a business owner. The court ruled that is a false statement. Are these really people we can take at their word? Or are they making claims they won’t be able to uphold? In an email I received from Mrs. O’Bryant from 5/16/22, she states the following:
Did you know our tax $$ pay for elementary school orchestra?
In budget discussion tonight, I kept hearing the term “without effecting programs”. At the break after the budget meeting, I spoke with Superintendent Perrin. Asked where are the stone tablets that say no program can be effected? He admitted they aren’t but where could we look to cut. I asked what about music — how many music programs does GASD have?
He said “oh lots of them, we even have orchestra for elementary and middle school.”
Me: Why?
Him: what do you think about those, aren’t they important?
Me: To be candid, I think it is stupid!
Perhaps when Mrs. O’Bryant figures out that there isn’t any extra fat to cut from the budget, she will target elementary music education as a means to uphold her promises. How can she promote herself as wanting the best education for the students when she thinks music education is stupid? No one likes paying taxes but until the state government comes up with a different funding solution for our schools, homeowners are on the hook to foot the bill to educate our children. The current board of directors have done an exceptional job of keeping any tax increase low while still providing the services required by law and educational opportunities, including music programs, our kids deserve. Vote wisely on Tuesday. Vote Dickerson, Moyer, Seigman and Sonafelt.
Michelle Smyers,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.