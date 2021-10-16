Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Mt. Joy voters have a clear choice on November 2 in the election for township supervisor. If the majority feel as I do that they want to retain the rural character of much of our township and keep farming on agricultural land, it's time for new leadership. Unfortunately some of our current supervisors believe it's no problem to put a massive industrial solar project on a huge portion of agricultural land. This doesn't maker sense and goes against what the county master plan calls for. Industrial projects belong on industrial zoned land. Let's vote for new leadership- vote for Demas and McCauslin for township supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.