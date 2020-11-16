I am angry and embarrassed that Doug Mastriano is our state senator. What he calls freedom -- to not wear masks or socially distance -- is nothing other than irresponsibility, or worse. Freedom to do exactly as you choose, without regard to how it affects others, is a dangerous proposition, one which has no place in the orbit of this country's fundamental civil or religious values.
