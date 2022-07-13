Vote to maintain freedom
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I’m a 72 year old woman, wife, mother and grandmother. I will be proudly voting for Marty Qually in November. I have been active in the struggle for human rights, gay rights and women’s rights for over half a century. As our country struggles with so much political discord, I feel it’s time for everyone to get involved.
I know Marty Qually, I believe in him and most important to me, I trust him. Marty Qually will fight for us in Harrisburg. We need to stand together and VOTE to maintain our freedom. Marty Qually is the person for the job.
Janice Rhoads,
Gettysburg
