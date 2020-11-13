Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The president's ongoing sulking and temper tantrum about the election results is not only shaming the United States in the eyes of the world (parents everywhere recognize a temper tantrum when they see one), but is also endangering national security by preventing full access by the Biden team to security briefings. This travesty must cease! The GSA must follow protocol and recognize Mr. Biden as president-elect regardless of whatever groundless legal strategies the president pursues. Mr. Trump also sulking and publicly disengaged from any leadership role in fighting the pandemic. (Not that he's ever exerted much leadership there anyway.) The president must stop this childish travesty now.
