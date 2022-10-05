Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am a poll worker in Adams County. I want to thank the Board of Elections for the “pay raise,” but in truth, I do it for love of my country. When I first became a poll worker, I wanted to be a part of the process out of curiosity more than anything else. What I discovered is a group of very serious, very committed people to have the checks, the process and the security that every vote (regardless of who is voted for) is counted, recorded and accurately tallied.
Poll workers are your neighbors. We take a day out of the year (and other positions require more time) to do our small part to serve the will of the people. When I served in 2020, it truly didn’t matter whether an individual voted for this person or that person. What mattered was that we were secure, we were honest and that each vote was counted.
I know that this election season will be identical.
