Commends Qually

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Having moved from Maryland to Gettysburg at the beginning of 2022, I have been pleasantly surprised by the constituent service of one of our County Commissioners, Marty Qually. He has been effective at resolving several community issues, including problems with fire hydrants, dangerous road deterioration, and access to emergency services. In addition, he has shown himself to be a thoughtful and rational commissioner in several conversations I have had with him. We don’t agree on every issue, but he is a thinking person, always willing to listen and engage even with those who disagree with him. We need more public representatives like him at every level of government.
