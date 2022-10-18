What happened?
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
What has happened to us? We used to be people who took responsibility for our actions. We made important decisions based on information we gathered through thorough research. We were independent thinkers. I remember a time when we welcomed different points of view so we could draw our own conclusions.
Never in my lifetime (I’m 75-years-old) did I imagine the “free press” in all its forms would seize control of information and manage what it allows our citizens to hear/read. In case you haven’t noticed, our republic now has the word “banana” in front of it. We are told what to think and believe, and dissention is not allowed without repercussion. Today, free speech is not allowed on many college campuses, a place where our young adult children must be provided with differences of opinion to allow them to be successful in life.
If you are fortunate enough to know a person who has immigrated from any number of countries who sponsor the control of information/free speech, you will understand what I am talking about.
Fellow citizens and neighbors, we are responsible for our present situation because, over time, we’ve gotten complacent, lazy, uninformed and abdicated our responsibility to others who we thought would take care of us as well as we could take care of ourselves. But that didn’t happen. Poor election choices enabled the bureaucracy to grow like a massive tumor and take control of the direction of government. We took our eyes off the ball, and so, here we are.
We have time before the Nov. 8 election to perform the research necessary to make an informed decision about whom we want to represent us in the U.S. Senate, governor of Pennsylvania, and in the Statehouse. By making the right choices, we have a chance to reduce the tumor to a manageable size so it won’t continue to grow and kill the patient (that would be our republic). It will not happen overnight, but we must get started now.
Forget, if we can (and I know it’s hard) who has a D or R after their name, but look closely at the principles of the candidates, their track record and life experiences to be able to choose the individuals who will offer a better life for us and our families and who will help put control back in the hands of “We the People.”
Charley Lidard,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.