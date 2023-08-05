Nicely done
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: August 6, 2023 @ 5:26 pm
The National Night Out recently held at the Rec Park and hosted by the Gettysburg Police Department was an evening to remember. Through the efforts of organizers and contacts, Officer Eric Wenrich, valuable information about police protection and their affiliations benefiting the community were shared. Participating organizations manned booths offering delicacies, services and fun activities available for a better quality of life within our borough. The food donations raffle being held looked to be well-receive as attendees stood in line with items to be given to SCCAP and were rewarded by having the opportunity to enter a drawing to win gifts donated by a variety of local businesses. There was an air of excitement with perfect weather, upbeat music, great food and warm camaraderie to be enjoyed. Kudos to all who made the event a success; I’m already looking forward to next year’s celebration!
Connie Trump,
Gettysburg
