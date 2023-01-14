Endorses youth baseball and softball
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Since 1975 the Franklin Township Youth League has provided a quality program to introduce our youth to the great game of baseball. A few years later girls softball was added to the offering. I can’t recommend this program highly enough. We have dedicated volunteer coaches who strive to teach our kids the fundamentals of this great sport. It’s rewarding to see the kids improve and have fun with each season. They learn AND have fun playing. While it’s true that most of these kids will not move beyond this rec ball experience there have been Franklin Township players who have gone on to play baseball and softball in high school and college or play on adult teams like our local South Penn Baseball League. Registration is now open for the 2023 season for boys and girls ages 4-12. To register visit the Franklin Twp. Youth League Facebook site, or the Peach Jar flyer for GASD. For any questions, or if you need an alternate way to register you may contact Michelle Light at 717-357-3774 or Mark Bort at 440-812-2820. See you at the ball field!
