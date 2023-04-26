Wants positive column
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In a recent comic strip in the Gettysburg Times dated 4/24/2023, an adult woman is depicted complimenting a mother for her well-mannered child and asks if she “applauds him often.” The mother of this child comments “yes, with one hand,” (implying that the mother hits her child to gain compliance or a calm demeanor?) This is intended to be comical perhaps? Child abuse isn’t funny, Gettysburg Times. And it’s not appropriate to make jokes like this.
As a therapist, nonprofit CEO, and parent educator in our local communities I’m really disappointed by the decision to put this in the Times, especially and notably during Child Abuse Prevention Month — though please understand there is never an appropriate time to use violence against children. I believe you may need a column discussing positive parenting strategies and opportunities that support children and families in our local communities.
Research shows that positive parenting strategies gain more compliance, better social and emotional wellness, and long-term positive regard and self-esteem for a child than spanking or forms of corporal punishment. It’s difficult to understand how this “comic” made it into our local paper that frequently reflects pride in our children and activities in our communities. It seems very much of the “get off my lawn” mentality that supports harming children when indeed if those of many generations recall the impact of physical violence and aggression to themselves or their contemporaries as children, they know deeply the wounds and deep emotional scars that result from these types of punishments- — those that this terribly placed cartoon seek to normalize.
Andrea Dolges,
Gettysburg
