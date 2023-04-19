Complaint about parking
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Complaint about parking
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Open Letter to the Mayor and the Gettysburg Borough Council:
I have received two parking tickets recently in the Borough of Gettysburg, both just four minutes past the expiration time. Both times, I saw the meter person but couldn’t get across the street due to foot traffic and truck and vehicles who don’t obey the “stop for pedestrians entering crosswalk” signs.
Leaving work or stepping out of a store or restaurant with a couple of minutes left on your meter, just enough time you would think to get to your car, and receiving a parking ticket can ruin one’s day.
The March 20, 2023, Gettysburg Times quoted Borough Manager Charles Gable as stating rising parking revenue “continues to surprise me.”
January revenue was the best ever for that month, totaling about $104,000, Gable said. The total for meters, kiosks, parking permits and the Racehorse Alley garage in January last year was about $89,000, the Times reported. Fines resulting from parking tickets are not included.
Unreasonable parking tickets could discourage people from visiting Gettysburg and spending money in shops, restaurants, or museums.
If parking revenue sans fines is helping the borough coffers, it is time for Gettysburg Borough Council to reconsider how it can clean up its unwelcome mat. Enforcement is necessary but should be done so with grace.
Becky Tims,
Harney, Md.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.