Thank you for the article honoring the young Civil War casualty on Nov. 23. It bespeaks well of a community that has enough good folks to spend the resources and effort to provide a headstone and organize a service for someone after 157 years. It speaks well of a culture that cares enough for every soul to be properly remembered. Thanks to Mr. Hawthorne, members of the Roundtable and the community for their dedication. Fortunately, young master Frazer was buried in the civilian cemetery, where overlooked errors are corrected.
