I have never written a letter to the editor before, but feel there is an issue that must be addressed. How many people in the Hanover area realize that there are four housing developments proposed in this area, three in Conewago township? All of these developments would be built on existing farmland. Adams County is noted for its fertile agricultural land and once lost to housing could never be reclaimed. Do we really need more homes and townhouses at the expense of agriculture? This is an historic and beautiful rural area and having it built up would destroy the heritage of which we are justly proud. More housing would create a host of traffic and infrastructure costs which will impact every taxpayer. Roads, sewer, water, snow removal,and policing are just a few of the concerns, not to mention taxes which would assuredly be raised.
