Avoid the skunks
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Avoid the skunks
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We the people of Adams County are a hardy, productive folk. Common sense and a firm grip on reality are hallmarks of our existence. We know a skunk when we see one and we know that it is best to avoid any animal with black and white fur as we stroll through the woods. Common sense tells us to stay away.
We also know delusion in our lives. Television has showered us with delusion since the early 50s. Episodes of Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman were recognized as fakery. These are examples of fakery were kept alive for our children and grandchildren with movies of the same stories. We played “cops and robbers” with toy guns but had no inclination to actually do harm. We knew it was not the real world.
Now we are presented with values that seem unacceptable to our senses. Are we to accept ideas that justice and the rule of law do not apply to the powerful, that the mind of a child is the playground for values contrary to Judeo-Christian ideals, and that many authorities (political, cultural, and financial) have our best interests in mind? Do our votes really count? Are we sliding toward socialism or communism?
It could be said that anything degrading our pursuit of Life, Liberty, and Happiness is a “skunk”.
And “We the People” know a skunk when we see one.
Dale Dickey and Fred Rainbow,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.