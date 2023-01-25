How did we get here?
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
How did we get here?
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
How refreshing to hear Carroll Valley’s Police Chief Weikert tell us that a new license plate reader will be a boon to the county. He’s clearly talking about raising revenue for the county through writing more tickets; something most police chiefs will not admit to. I have to wonder what the quota will be to justify the cost. This will also allow our local police departments to rely less on the usual pretext for pulling people over such as tinted glass, things hanging from the rearview mirror, and loud mufflers and move directly to running every vehicle tag (searching) that passes near their reader with no effort, with the hopes of catching “the big one.” This is precisely why we should support maintaining the status quo of not allowing these same people to use radar speed detectors. Southern Adams County is the most over-policed area of the county. Cumberland Township proudly announced speed reductions of country roads from 35 mph to 25 mph along with the addition of many more stop signs. I can legally drive faster through the streets of Bendersville, Biglerville, York Springs, Arendtsville, and probably more. For the people living in these areas, you are probably thinking that will take care of the out-of-towners ripping through your streets, but wait until you see that you will be victims as well, leaving you to wonder “how did we get here?”
Jeff Fertich,
Aspers
Welcome to the discussion.
