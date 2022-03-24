Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Putin has successfully used misinformation to convince the majority of Russians that United States hegemony is the root cause justifying the incursion into Ukraine and that his goal is to unify all Russian people and denazify the Ukrainian government. He has now criminalized independent media, banned social networking sites and continues to broadcast lies to justify his actions.
Putin’s use of misinformation has gained a foothold in this nation as can be seen from the echoing of his false claims about the Ukraine by some politicians and news commentator’s.
Since the 2016 elections, America’s intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned about the threats to American elections posed by foreign states such as Russia. U.S. intelligence had substantial evidence that Russian-backed operatives successfully targeted voter-registration systems in every state prior to the 2016 election. A report last year by National Intelligence Council on the 2020 presidential election, concluded Putin’s misinformation campaign’s primary aim was to polarize the country, and to sow distrust and to undermine the confidence of Americans in the democratic process.
Misinformation and conspiracy theories have thrived during times of social upheaval for as long as civilization has existed. During the French Revolution, many Americans believed (as did the French) that a secret organization (Bavarian Illuminati) and other secret societies (Masons) were spreading their doctrines to unite mankind against God.
The scary thing is that so many people are susceptible to misinformation and conspiracy theories. According to a 2018 article in Science, people often continue to believe in conspiracy theories even after being debunked because they make the individual “feel good” and support their “beliefs”. For example, many Democrats believe that Trump was in conspiracy with Putin’s disinformation campaign during the 2014 election despite being debunked by the Mueller Report. Also, many Republicans still believe the election was stolen despite being repeatedly proven by numerous Republican-led audits.
The numerous studies published on the internet on why people are susceptible to misinformation makes for interesting reading, however, it is more important to focus on how we can stop this phenomenon. According to the Journal of Experimental Psychology, fact checking is critical. Many independent non-partisan studies consider the following news organizations to be the most factual and least bias; Reuters, Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, NPR and the BBC. Education is also critical. School curriculums should assure that every student takes courses that encourage critical and analytical thinking.
William Stack,
Gettysburg
