Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Why would anyone consider the opinion of an ex supervisor who walked out on the township and left them with a $3 million debt because he didn't get his way. Do we want history to repeat itself or do we want to stay out of debt and tax free? People forget what happened 12 years ago. The boards since then, was left to clean up Chantaleu and companies multiple mistakes and debt! We now have a 1.5 million dollar surplus and soon to be zero taxes. Chantelau's proteges would return us to huge debts, higher taxes and repeat past mistakes! Vote Gormont!
