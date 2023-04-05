Supports agriculture
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I applaud the article that John Hess wrote about solar farms and large-scale housing going on in Adams County. Adams County has always been mostly agricultural, growing all kinds of food for the public. That has started to change. In the last few years, we have lost over 2,000+ acres to large-scale public housing and solar farms. This cannot continue.
Some will say that solar farming can be changed back to agriculture when the contract expires in 20 years. In the meantime, it takes agriculture out of production and causes the remaining farmland to raise in price to rent or own. We as farmers have a right and duty to turn over our farms to the next generation, whether it be family or people we don’t know. Realizing we were given the right to farm and make a living, so should we do for the next generation.
Tom Clowney,
Gettysburg
