We are now witnessing an episode in our history which shows how democracies die. My own father was a WWll veteran who fought against fascism. He was also active in the Republican Party his entire life. He enthused over leaders from Dwight Eisenhower to Ronald Reagan. If I could talk with him there is no doubt in my mind that he would feel disgraced, dirtied, and betrayed by Mr. Trump. Now we have a state senator, Mr. Mastriono, who is openly plotting to overturn the popular vote in Pennsylvania. He is pressing state leaders to violate clear state law by ignoring the popular vote in order to install the vote loser as our President. Such contempt for democracy must be strongly condemned by other Republican leaders. Where are their voices?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.