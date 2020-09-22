Editor,Gettysburg Times,
I work for an economic development agency that serves the local economy of my area and the state. I ask that you support additional economic development funding to help the local and state economy recover from the COVID19 pandemic. You can do this by ensuring both a portion of unallocated federal CARES Act Funding and/or new federal funds be utilized for economic development and also that economic development programs within the annual budget see an increase of funding for the rest of the Fiscal Year and we are obviously adamantly opposed to efforts to cut any funding to economic development. Now is certainly not the time to eliminate or shrink any programs.
