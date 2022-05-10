Democratic tactics
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
One continuing difference between conservatives and liberals seems to be the never-ending insistence of liberals that opinions they don’t like be silenced. This may be due to their inability to logically defend their arguments, or perhaps to simply bury facts they find to be inconvenient. They have also followed the tactic of labeling opposing viewpoints as hateful, divisive, incoherent, and any number of other adjectives to attempt to deny reality. Their second tactic is usually to redefine words to change the argument (see gaslighting or CO2 = pollution).
When conservatives disagree with a viewpoint they simply ignore it and move on. Even worse, they sometimes burst out in uncontrollable laughter and show it to their friends.
The local “Democrats For America” organization has had a years-long campaign to attempt to dominate the Gettysburg Times opinion page with their views in an effort to portray their insane ideas as mainstream. The occasional forceful counter-opinions are regularly demonized with vitriol and multiple calls for the Times to not publish them. My April 11 letter to the editor was partly in good fun, partly to call attention to little-known facts, and partly to cause a run on antacid in certain circles. In that respect, I would call it a success. Self-important arbiters of “truth” reveal themselves by their reactions to a bit of sunlight. Here’s hoping Elon Musk frees the masses. I’m also quite sure the editor at the Times has a fine sense of humor.
I’m back to my recent hobby of looking up the 1.2 billion dollars of overseas accounts and properties “Zelenski the Joker” has hidden around the world. As a trained actor and professional comedian, he and his production crew have managed to cultivate his public image quite well. I especially like his affectation of the unshaved, disheveled military look. It plays quite well with the Castro crowd. I can only imagine how peeved and inconvenienced he must feel about the interruption of his routine deliveries of lobster and Kobe beef. He should call “The Pretender” and complain, or perhaps negotiate with “Vlad the Impaler” to make a deal on humanitarian grounds.
Michael Hutchison,
Gettysburg
