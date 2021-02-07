Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am growing tired of the weekly diatribes from publisher Harry Hartman in Saturday's "Reporter's Notebook" section. His most recent piece rightly objects to HR 127; I don't like it either. However, as usual, your paper's publisher feels compelled to attack people. This time he decided, as a lot of Republicans have, that Democrats are against the Second Amendment and want to take guns away. This is simply not true. Why in the world would Democrats not like guns as much as Republicans? It doesn't even make any sense, and I am sick of hearing it. We have enough divisiveness to go around already, Harry. Please stop with the assumptions.
