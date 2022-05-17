A man’s take
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Here is this 76-year-old man’s take on abortion. If a woman is against abortion, then don’t get one. However, do not condemn others who are pro-choice.
Be that as it may, as a male, I have no right commenting on a woman’s choice, be it pro or con, regarding Roe vs. Wade.
On the other hand, in my humble opinion, I feel that partial-birth abortions must have a serious medical need before conducting one. But, then again, this decision should be between a woman and her doctor.
Jim Henry,
Gettysburg
