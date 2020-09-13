Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Your front-page article on the “Trump Train” passing through Gettysburg made it seem like a spirited pep rally. Let me share what I witnessed: 52 bumper-to-bumper cars and trucks, honking horns continually for the duration of my street. Angry men packed shoulder to shoulder in military-style vehicles waving the Confederate flag, brandishing firearms and shouting the F word at my neighbors with yard signs representing a different point of view. It reminded me of TV footage of ISIS caravans rolling into Iraqi villages with the intent to terrorize and intimidate. The only difference was that these angry men were our fellow American citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.