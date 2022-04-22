Lauds local heroes
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I’d like to thank members of the Gettysburg borough office and local police department for rescuing a bunch of baby ducks from a sewer Tuesday morning. It may have seemed excessive to some just to save some ducks, but your efforts are truly appreciated. I arrived at the parking garage and saw the mama duck with about 10 babies walking near the grate. After I parked, she was down to six. At a last look, only two remained. When I saw the last one slip through, the mama duck circled it frantically, and I wasn’t sure what to do. I put in a call to the borough and they sent someone immediately with a few officers arrived to assist. It was really sweet they took the time to do it. So here’s a little “Attaboy” and praise for your efforts. Well done! And thanks to my coworker and two random bystanders for the moral support. Everyone involved was awesome!
Kim Laughman,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.