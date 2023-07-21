Recent events have proven that political hypocrisy is alive and well. For years the American people have been subjected to the media droning on about numerous alleged scandals and conspiracies surrounding President Trump and his family. Before his inauguration, rumors perpetrated by the Democratic Party as instructed by failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, accused Trump of colluding with the Russians to steal the 2016 election in a “sweeping and systematic fashion.”
These allegations of election improprieties plagued the Trump administration and painted a picture of an illegitimate president. The accusations resulted in the Muller investigation which sought to validate such claims, and subsequently the Durham investigation, both of which cleared Trump of any charges of collusion with Russia. Furthermore, the Durham investigation concluded in its 306-page report that the FBI had no reason to investigate these accusations and that the FBI demonstrated serious confirmation bias with the intent to convict Trump, regardless of the truth.
“Accuse your opponent of what you are doing, to create confusion and to inculcate voters against evidence of your own guilt,” this tenet is featured in American Communist activist Saul Alinsky’s book “Rules For Radicals” (a book dedicated to Lucifer, the “first radical”), which is the cornerstone of the Democratic Party’s playbook. Since 2016, the Democrats have accused President Trump of colluding with a foreign adversary, but in reality, it was the Biden family who were colluding with foreign nationals.
Enter Hunter Biden, who is now at the forefront of political scandal. An FBI investigation, which has been in the works since 2018, is delving into the business and financial irregularities of Hunter Biden. Hunter is expected to enter into a plea deal for several charges including two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay income taxes on over $1.5 million of taxable income.
Hunter Biden is also charged with illegally possessing a firearm having not declared his abuse of an illegal substance – crack cocaine. Ironically, Hunter Biden might serve as the posterchild for the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act” a bill his father, President Joseph R. “The Big Guy” Biden, signed into law on June 25, 2022, which potentially increases the penalty for individuals with gun charges from 10 to 15 years in prison. Hunter’s legal team is attempting to avoid prison time by using a progressive criminal reformist tactic known as a pretrial diversion program, which may include mandatory rehab, something he probably needed a long time ago.
Simultaneously the House of Representatives has launched a Congressional probe into the Biden’s affairs which has since uncovered that nine members of the Biden family have received large sums of money from foreign sources. As an example, 17 recordings materialized in which Mykola Zlochevsky, co-founder of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, paid both Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million each during Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president in what is unmistakably a pay-to-play scheme.
Gary Shapley and another anonymous IRS whistleblower reported to Congress that the Justice Department, on direct orders from Attorney General Merrick Garland, made every attempt to stonewall their investigation into the Bidens’ affairs. The IRS whistleblowers claimed that the Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, informed them behind closed doors that he was denied bringing certain charges against Hunter Biden, as well as special counsel status and the ability to bring charges against the Bidens beyond the borders of Delaware. Yet, in his March 1, 2023 testimony before Congress, Attorney General Garland assured lawmakers that he would not interfere with the investigation and that “he (Weiss) has been advised he is not to be denied anything he needs.” Speaker McCarthy vowed that the Republicans will launch an impeachment inquiry against Garland if the whistleblowers’ accusations are validated.
Hunter Biden, the Achilles Heel of President Biden, had been a point of contention during the 2020 election, especially when his infamous “laptop from hell” which contained incriminating evidence surfaced, but was quickly swept under the rug. Throughout the 2020 election and into his Presidency, Joe Biden denied having knowledge of his son’s business dealings, but recent conversations from the international texting and calling app, Whatsapp, have come to light which contradict those claims. In a 2017, Whatsapp text conversation with a CEO of a Chinese business, Hunter stated, “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.” When pressed to the authenticity of the text, if indeed Joe Biden was present, or at least playing an active role in Hunter’s business dealings, the unidentified IRS agent replied that he was unaware if the FBI investigated such claims.
A post-election poll conducted from Nov. 9 to 18, 2020 in seven swing states (including Pennsylvania) concluded that up to 45.1% of those who voted for Joe Biden were unaware of at least one of the controversies surrounding Biden. Scandals in the polling data included the 1993 Tara Reade sexual assault allegations and the financial irregularities revolving around Hunter. The results indicated that up to 17% of those who voted for Biden would not have voted for him if they were aware of these scandals at the time. This percentage is large enough to have had a different outcome in the election. Of course, concealing the truth about the Bidens from the American public was exactly the intent of the American fraudulent news networks.
2024 is right around the corner. Republicans in the House of Representatives have an important task before them – investigate and validate the accusations against the Biden family; and if they are indeed true – prosecute them. The American people deserve to know the truth. For those of you who voted for Biden because of all the terrible things Trump supposedly did, if you knew then what you now know about the Bidens, would you have changed your vote? If so, you will have your opportunity in 2024.
Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Professionally, Taylor works in the field of national security. Taylor may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA. Taylor is a co-author in the last book by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry “Catastrophe Now: American’s Last Chance to Prevent an EMP Disaster,” available now on Amazon.
