Recent events have proven that political hypocrisy is alive and well. For years the American people have been subjected to the media droning on about numerous alleged scandals and conspiracies surrounding President Trump and his family. Before his inauguration, rumors perpetrated by the Democratic Party as instructed by failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, accused Trump of colluding with the Russians to steal the 2016 election in a “sweeping and systematic fashion.”

These allegations of election improprieties plagued the Trump administration and painted a picture of an illegitimate president. The accusations resulted in the Muller investigation which sought to validate such claims, and subsequently the Durham investigation, both of which cleared Trump of any charges of collusion with Russia. Furthermore, the Durham investigation concluded in its 306-page report that the FBI had no reason to investigate these accusations and that the FBI demonstrated serious confirmation bias with the intent to convict Trump, regardless of the truth.

Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Professionally, Taylor works in the field of national security. Taylor may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA. Taylor is a co-author in the last book by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry “Catastrophe Now: American’s Last Chance to Prevent an EMP Disaster,” available now on Amazon.

