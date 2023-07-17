There was a time when Americans could reasonably expect to live a long life. An American girl born in 1990 could expect to live until age 79. That was one year more than her counterparts in England, Germany, and Denmark. Her brother could expect 72 years, roughly equal to those same European countries. Fast forward to today when U.S. life expectancy has fallen off a cliff compared to other rich nations. The question is: What happened, and why is the richest country in the world doing so poorly? Three reasons are discussed here, Covid 19, opioid addiction/suicides, and access to health care.

Average life expectancy in America declined to 76 years in 2022 according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. It is 70 years for blacks and 77 for Hispanics. This is the lowest level of all large, developed nations according to a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) study dated Dec. 6, 2022. The U.S. now ranks 46th worldwide in life expectancy. Albanians, Cubans, and Lebanese can expect to live longer than Americans, as reported in the Journal of Public Health dated June 2, 2023.

Tom Deloe is a member of Gettysburg Democracy for America’s Healthcare and Government Accountability task forces. He lives in Cumberland Township, Adams County.

