Superman’s dead. I’m his replacement. I’m a lone wolf with questionable grammar and a motorcycle I call Estella. My entire family died in a tragic diving accident when we went to rehabilitate sick sea corals and were attacked by mercenary pufferfish. It was my fault for wanting us to go to Majorca. Every time I close my eyes, I hear them scream: Blub. Blub. Blub.

I’m fiendishly attractive, which means I don’t shave. The leading lady is hopelessly irritated by me, but I can’t let her get too close. Otherwise she’d find out I can’t chat worth a damn. My leather jacket is so tight it cuts off my circulation. To combat this I clench my jaw a lot, which my audience likes and my dentist doesn’t.

Alexandra Paskhaver is a columnist. Her work has been featured in the Gettysburg Times and The Philadelphia Satirer.

