U.S. Tech Workers (USTW), an activist organization operating under the nonprofit watchdog Institute for Sound Public Policy’s aegis (IfSPP), has filed a charge with the Department of Justice (DOJ) under its Immigrant Rights Section. The charge claims that two Chicago-based companies, P33 and Techicago, specifically solicited foreign H-1B visa holders for employment in violation of what’s known in immigration terminology as “country of origin discrimination” against American workers who, as U.S. citizens, are a protected class.

Since the two Chicago companies are exclusively set up to place H-1B visa workers in white-collar technology jobs, and offer coaching on how to obtain an H-1B visa, P33 and Techicago facilitate the process wherein their client companies can illegally discriminate against American workers and prioritize foreign nationals. The charge, if upheld, could allow U.S. Tech Workers to move forward with an administrative action against P33 and/or Techicago, or DOJ could sue either organization on its own behalf.

Joe Guzzardi is a Project for Immigration Reform analyst who has written about immigration for more than 30 years. Contact him at guzzjoe@yahoo.com.

