Anyone who has ever served in the military, or in any public office in the United States, has sworn an oath to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Non-politicians generally mean it – and even some politicians do, as well. But there comes a time when verifying an oath-taker’s true motive becomes not only appropriate but necessary – particularly concerning politicians and their supporters and staff.
Once upon a time, fundamental morality meant something, not only here in America, but throughout all of civilized society. Any more, however, John Adams’ famous statement, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other,” no longer applies. Adams, of course, was referring not to any specific religion but to the ever-so-now-quaint notion that public figures should say what they mean, and mean what they say, that our word is our bond and we’re swearing the truth to both God and our fellow men and women. In Adams’ mind, no specific religion is involved, just our recognition of God’s supremacy over all, that as a God-fearing people, we should behave that way. However, once we rejected God and replaced Him with ourselves, we no longer needed any overarching fundamental morality or allegiance/fealty to “God;” OUR morality (whatever it may be at the moment) became the only morality we needed. Quite literally, we placed ourselves as Masters of All. (Maybe it’s time to ask, “How well has that attitude and mindset worked out?”)
