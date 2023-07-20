She was a kind and generous person. She became a nurse when that was the only real option for girls wanting to go into the medical field. That was unless they had some legacy connection to the profession though a family member. There was no doubt that she had learned a great deal during her 40-plus years as an emergency room and surgical scrub nurse.

During her career, the changes that had come to the field of nursing were as life-altering as they were numerous. Continual training and constant updates were required. She never missed an opportunity to learn, experience, and grow in her craft. It was obvious that she was committed to that process. She knew it was the only way she could be at her best.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

