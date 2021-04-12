All our public officials and our military take the same Oath of Office: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.” Some few may remember and actually honor that oath. Too many don’t. And some don’t even recognize – or realize – that they are also promising to uphold our first non-discrimination law, i.e., not to discriminate against a Presidential nominee because of his or her religion or faith. (Article VI: “The Senators and Representatives before mentioned, and the Members of the several State Legislatures, and all executive and judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” (This was placed there by the Framers, even before the Bill of Rights – and illustrates how important faith in God and its practice in reality was to them. Through the years, many of those more oriented toward their own political (and personal) fortunes have “forgotten” or ignored this requirement – and been brought up short by colleagues, citizens, and – once upon a time – the media.
That, of course, has changed. In a society which has been indoctrinated to ignore — and even to deny – God’s role (to use a phrase from the Declaration of Independence) “in the Course of human events,” what’s morally right becomes subservient to what’s currently popular – and profitable. (Mostly profitable.) Instead of being guided by a consistent moral code/compass, our nation’s current crop of so-called “leaders” are frenetically doing all they can to destroy our country’s very foundation, help enrich themselves and their friends and patrons, impoverish those “beneath” them, and loot the public coffers. Doubt me? Just take a look at the current Presidential Administration. Already, in less than 90 days, this Administration is looking to benefit itself and its political allies by multiple trillions of dollars, while plunging We, the People, even deeper into debt than we and our posterity can ever pay back for them.
