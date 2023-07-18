If political flip-flopping were an Olympic event, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro would be a gold medalist.

Shapiro pontificated, “I believe every child of God deserves a shot here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. And one of the best ways we can guarantee their success is making sure that every child has a quality education.” One week later, as the state budget deadline loomed, Shapiro shed his mantra about being a “different kind of Democrat” and put on his full leftist monte. Shapiro’s pledge to provide $100 million for Lifeline Scholarships, a program for children from K-12 in the lowest performing 15% of schools statewide would be sacrificed by the first-year governor’s line-item veto.

Greg Maresca is a columnist from Elysburg, in Northumberland County, Pa.

