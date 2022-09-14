Can the president spend an estimated $500 million to $1 trillion without approval from Congress, the branch of government that holds the power of the purse under the Constitution?

My Constitution says no. But if the Biden student loan bailout is illegal, who can stop it? And will they? Those are the key questions and it may fall to two uniquely positioned states: Missouri and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 Phil Kerpen, distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate. Phil Kerpen is the president of American Commitment and the author of “Democracy Denied.” Kerpen can be reached at phil@americancommitment.org.

