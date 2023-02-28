Over the past several years, perhaps you have noticed the number of Adams County properties that have been scooped up by the American Battlefield Trust (ABT), also known as the Civil War Trust, then torn down and replaced by weeds. Many properties have been left in disrepair such as Mulligan MacDuffers Golf Course and the two homes just up the street.
While you, like me, may have assumed the sacrifice of these properties is part of a grand battlefield preservation program and the land is simply being returned to its natural state of the mid-1800s, but there is much more going on here and not all of it is good.
I am a lifelong resident of Adams County and a strong supporter of the Gettysburg National Military Park. In fact, I worked with my former House colleague, Rep. Harry Readshaw on efforts to raise money to preserve and maintain the battlefield monuments.
The truth is, the American Battlefield Trust, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., does not care about you and what their efforts will do to Gettysburg and the rest of Adams County.
It is buying up properties, some located right here in the Borough of Gettysburg, a short distance from the battlefield, and offering as much as three times the actual value. Some of these properties include the aforementioned homes and golf course, a miniature golf course, General Pickett’s Buffet and parking lot, Larsons Quality Inn, the Appalachian Brewing Company property and the World War II Museum. Word has it that they now have their sights set on a property which has been an icon in our community for decades just west of Gettysburg. For this property they are willing to pay north of $3.5 million. Instead of turning these properties back into productive parcels, it is petitioning Congress to take them over.
Here’s the part that ABT and those who wrote letters to the editor on their behalf have not told you. Sure, they have donated some money to buy a police car to a township, as well as money to other townships, boroughs and municipal entities along the way but it is a pittance compared to what they are not paying in property taxes. ABT pays taxes right up until the day the federal government accepts the land into their boundaries. It’s from that point forward that has me concerned and here is why. A fairly large portion of the funding they receive to purchase land for the federal government is donated to them in the form of grants by the federal government. In short, they are using your tax money to purchase land for the federal government, (which is not permitted to purchase this land), and donating it to them which in turn causes your taxes to go up. In my humble opinion, this is a shady way politicians have figured out how to acquire land right out from under your feet.
These properties are no longer providing jobs and inviting commerce. Worse still is the fact that they have been or will be removed from the local tax rolls. Right now, our local government, county government and our schools are missing out on about $1 million annually in lost tax revenue for the land that has been acquired thus far by ABT and other organizations. This means the rest of us must pay more to make up the difference. Just as an example the Gettysburg Area School District upon cursory review is being shortchanged approximately $580,000 per year from the purchase of these properties. The trouble is, the cost of our schools, police protection, snow removal, road repairs and other necessary maintenance and local government services, are continuing to rise. Now, thanks to ABT, there is less revenue to cover it. This would not be a problem if everyone in Adams County was wealthy. I have explained to ABT that we have people here living on very tight budgets and they cannot afford to pay increased taxes because ABT wants to turn the clock for Gettysburg Borough and the surrounding area back to 1863.
Another little-known fact concerning the ABT’s acquisition of Adams County properties is that in addition to the donations it receives, it is pocketing state taxpayer funded grants. In fact, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recently gave ABT a $535,000 state grant in addition to the federal grants they receive. Yes, YOUR tax money is being used to help ABT acquire Adams County property and turn it over to the federal government, along with the jobs and revenue it has the potential to produce.
While private property sales are entirely legal, these property acquisitions will be particularly painful for our poor and elderly on fixed incomes. People who have lived here their entire lives may no longer be able to afford it. To address this, I have been working with ABT to come up with a solution that will protect taxpayers. I proposed that ABT escrow as much as 20 years of taxes on the properties it acquires to defray sharp tax increases for local residents.
I asked ABT to adopt a formula that would utilize accelerators over 20 years and then escrow that amount of money to pay taxes upon the sale of each property. They agreed to pay 10 years of taxes but only on the last two properties they are purchasing. I explained to them that I do not want to go through this negotiation every time they purchase a property, as I will not be in this seat forever. They told me they could not accept my proposal.
Therefore, as your state representative and a senior member of the House of Representatives, I am taking action to prevent future state grants from going to ABT. I informed the Gettysburg Area School District Board about my efforts to protect taxpayers, their primary source of funding, and asked for their support.
I will also seek the assistance of our congressman, John Joyce, and other members of Congress, to prevent ABT from obtaining any federal grants. If you share my concern about protecting the taxpayers of Adams County, feel free to contact Congressman Joyce directly at www.johnjoyce.house.gov, and reach out to any other member of Congress you may know. Tell them how you feel about this issue and how it affects you. With your blessing, any letters or emails I receive on this issue will be shared with other political leaders, as well as state and federal grant decision-makers.
While I certainly appreciate that ABT wants to preserve our history and heritage through its mission, it is time for ABT to consider the pain it is inflicting on local taxpayers, our county, our borough and township, and most of all, our school district. While there is little we can do to prevent private land sales, we can act to provide some relief to those who bear the greatest burden.
