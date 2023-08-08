Safe and effective. Three of the most spoken words since the rollout of the Covid-19 “vaccine”. For our purposes here, I will refer to the “vaccine” as a serum. Pfizer attempted to have all of their documents, such as, technical testing, clinical trials, R&D contracts, procurement contracts, and patents to be sealed for 75 years. Since the serum is safe and effective, why would Pfizer want to have the documents sealed?

Karen Kingston is a former analyst who worked for the Big Pharma industry. She is a medical-legal advisor and biotech analyst with over 25 years of experience. Kingston is internationally recognized as an expert on the harmful biological effects caused by the mRNA gene editing technologies. In 2022, a judge refused to allow Pfizer to seal the documents and ordered 55,000 of these documents be released monthly. For many months, Kingston and others have been reviewing these documents.

Don Billoni is a retired US Army officer. He lives near Gettysburg.

