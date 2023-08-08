Safe and effective. Three of the most spoken words since the rollout of the Covid-19 “vaccine”. For our purposes here, I will refer to the “vaccine” as a serum. Pfizer attempted to have all of their documents, such as, technical testing, clinical trials, R&D contracts, procurement contracts, and patents to be sealed for 75 years. Since the serum is safe and effective, why would Pfizer want to have the documents sealed?
Karen Kingston is a former analyst who worked for the Big Pharma industry. She is a medical-legal advisor and biotech analyst with over 25 years of experience. Kingston is internationally recognized as an expert on the harmful biological effects caused by the mRNA gene editing technologies. In 2022, a judge refused to allow Pfizer to seal the documents and ordered 55,000 of these documents be released monthly. For many months, Kingston and others have been reviewing these documents.
It is interesting that the Department of Defense rather than the Department of Health and Human Services was the primary agency that let the contracts for the serum. Some of these contracts were let prior to 2020. In these contracts, the scope of work was to develop “counter-measures”. Counter-measures to what? Generally, in the context of an individual service member, counter-measures are some sort of antidote to chemical, biological, or radiological effects. For decades, the US military procured atropine as an antidote to nerve agents. Military units were outfitted with chemical agent alarms that would alert the unit of the presence an agent. At that point, the service members were trained inject themselves with the atropine. This occurred in first Gulf War when the alarms went off; although, these were probably false alarms.
The recent contracts let for counter-measures were used by Big Pharma to develop nanotechnologies. These nanotechnologies were used in the Covid serum to ensure the body’s natural immune system would not reject the serum (as a foreign invader to the body) and allow it to penetrate the cells. The technology facilitates the gene therapy (gene editing) effects to potentially modify a person’s DNA. This technology may originally have been intended to “cure” conditions, such as, AIDS, cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and so forth.
Kingston has relentlessly been reviewing thousands of the Pfizer documents. Her research has revealed that Pfizer intentionally used this technology knowing that it would not prevent the infection or transmission of Covid-19. In a report by Madge Waddy on LewRockwell.com, dated June 17, 2023, she states that a confidential Pfizer document from 2022 revealed that the company was aware of hundreds of thousands of adverse effects from the serum and continued to push that the product was safe. In her report she says, “According to Pfizer’s 396-page ‘confidential’ pharmacovigilance document obtained by the European Medicines Agency, the company observed 508,351 case reports containing 1,597,673 adverse events. One-third of all adverse events were classified as “serious” — a number well beyond the 15% threshold that should trigger a safety signal.”
I do not have any medical training or experience. However, I am a former Operations Research Analyst. In the past, I’ve used standard problem-solving techniques when conducting studies. This includes reading previous studies to teach yourself the history behind the problem to be solved. You do this as objectively as possible in order to reach a logical conclusion. If you are interested in this subject, I suggest you do your own research and read articles by Karen Kingston, Naomi Wolf, PHD, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Bryan Ardis, Ed Dowd and others that
have the expertise to reveal the history behind the Covid serum. Furthermore, please do your research in a “safe and effective” manner….
Don Billoni is a retired US Army officer. He lives near Gettysburg.
