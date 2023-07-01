Jeff Cook
This past Sunday morning brought new meaning to the expression “Grin and bear it.”
I drove through the square and up Baltimore Street shortly after 8 a.m. I went to my office to run and then attend church and noticed nothing out of the ordinary en route. Twenty minutes later or so I jogged back toward the square and immediately observed that the street was cordoned off and a slew of spectators was watching from a distance as though something monumental was about to occur. Luckily, office neighbor and friend Nancy Kramer was among the intent throng.
“What’s all the fuss?” I asked.
“There is a bear in that tree,” she said calmly, pointing to the errant ursine wanderer.
Sure enough, there was a black bear, not that small either, up a tree. Police and other personnel were on the scene and a firetruck had its ladder extended toward the wayward animal. Two brave souls slowly approached, rung by rung.
I didn’t have time to watch the drama unfold and went my way. I was pretty sure ace photographer Darryl Wheeler would be there for the Gettysburg Times. Monday’s online edition verified he was, and I learned from his informative cutline that the bear was tranquilized, gently returned to ground level and relocated to another location, a new home deep within the woods.
Someday, thousands of local denizens will claim to have watched the furry visitor. Where were you when the bear came to town?
Now that’s something you don’t see every day.
Jim Hale
This week, the greatest piece of higher-ed promotional material I have ever seen showed up at the house.
Mountains of mail from colleges have been arriving for months, all addressed to my son, who will be a high school senior this fall.
What came this week was not a colorful, odd-sized booklet with a fake-looking photo of excessively smiley students on the front. Nor were “STEM,” “critical thinking,” “learning community,” or “student-centered” emblazoned all over it. It did not say the college is “distinctive” or “selective.”
It was a plain business envelope, duller than a utility bill. Through the plastic window, the beginning of a letter was visible inside, printed in black-and-white in a simple typeface. It literally said this:
“Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, (name of college), blah, blah, blah.”
Bravo! Maybe now I won’t automatically dismiss whatever marketing blather follows. Or, at the very least, I don’t think the college thinks my son and his family are idiots.
During a different era of my career, I was involved in creating college promotional material. My mantra, rarely heeded, was: “If you have to say it, it’s not true.”
For example, nobody says “prestigious Harvard University.”
If you’re going to blow smoke at me with puffy, unsupported words, why should I believe anything else in your promotional piece? Or even read further?
This advice applies to much more than college mailings.
For example, news releases announcing upcoming performances or lectures often use words like “renowned.” Nope. Renowned means well-known. If the person really were, I’d recognize their name.
Nobody says “world-famous actor Tom Hanks” or “highly respected playwright William Shakespeare.”
Again, if you need to say it, it’s not true.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
A couple weeks ago, I covered the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee Hearing entitled, “Addressing the Opioid Crisis: Examining the SUPPORT Act Five Years Later,” in Gettysburg.
With the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment (SUPPORT) for Patients and Communities Act signed into law in 2018 and set to expire this year, subcommittee members sought input from those on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic, including witnesses in the medical field, law enforcement, and opioid response.
The Drug Enforcement Administration seized nearly 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022, “more than enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States. And that is just what was seized,” U.S. Congressman John Joyce, MD (R-13) said.
That still wasn’t enough.
I lost my brother, Vinny, to an overdose of fentanyl and xylazine last year.
Many people’s lives are affected by the opioid epidemic. I want to share what would make the SUPPORT Act more effective from my perspective as someone who lost their brother on his birthday.
My brother was never treated for his addiction despite going to two different inpatient facilities for mental health care.
We need to bridge the gap in mental health and addiction services. I think there is a clear overlap in both, but there still appears to be a divide in services.
The last time I saw my brother alive in-person was at a mental health facility on the day of our grandmother’s funeral last January. I asked him about the fentanyl found from a urine test.
Doctors convinced us that he probably smoked marijuana laced with fentanyl. He went along with that theory, and it fooled us.
I’d like to see more accountability for drug dealers. While they might not know what concoction they are selling, they should be held accountable for selling it in the first place and killing someone. They are selling literal poison when someone is not in their right headspace.
There also needs to be a more uniformed way for law enforcement to handle drug death investigations.
I called a police department in Philadelphia multiple times within a day of my brother’s passing and never got to talk to the investigating officer. They did not pursue charges against the drug dealer even though we have the messages.
There needs to be more accountability on law enforcement in the first 24 hours of a drug death to go through a victim’s phone. It’s not just text messages. Check their social media accounts for direct messages.
The main reason I am speaking out now is because Maryland is potentially approving recreational use of marijuana.
Many people think marijuana is completely harmless. It’s not. There needs to be more education about the dangers of marijuana and other gateway drugs.
My brother smoked marijuana for years, and the same dealer who was his marijuana connection allegedly gave him those deadly pills based on the messages we saw. I think this is common, where marijuana no longer is enough, and people look for a different high.
That one high has forever changed the rest of my life because I no longer have my brother here.
John Spangler
Religious protections were built into the constitution to prevent government choosing and imposing one faith over another, over any other faith tradition. The constitution has been rightly interpreted to protect actions or laws that impose on a tradition, to the good of our nation’s history.
The constitution does not, however, promote the privilege of one faith group to be imposed on another, or to the rest of the nation. Yesterday’s decision to allow a web designer to refuse service for a gay couple’s business. This is consistent with other decisions allowing an individual to avoid providing a medical service to someone not sharing their own religious beliefs. Again, an imposition of one religious tradition upon others.
My religious tradition, ELCA Lutheran, does not permit me to refuse to serve someone who has different beliefs or sexual identity or orientation from my own. Such an act would be bald discrimination, is clearly illegal, and is a huge step backward. This court appears to swallow whatever the religious right throws their way and has lost its own balance, and integrity, in the process.
Whatever believer in a faith that allows for such refusal should not be offering a business to the public. Their entry into such an economy is a contract with the broader “we” of fellow citizens. It is a breach of the social and economic contract we share, and it is wrong to permit it. Worse, for the highest court in the land to bless it. The court apparently doesn’t understand the commitments we make as citizens as well as people of faith. You can protect someone’s faith without allowing them to impose theirs on the rest of their fellow citizens.
Ethan Larsh
Lovely apocalyptic weather we’re having, eh?
I’ll tell you what — I just LOVE going outside for a few minutes and receiving an instant migraine. Absolutely love it.
This kind of thing terrifies me. How long is it going to be until Appalachian twigs become kindling, and we find ourselves on fire? I’m not doing great inhaling the smoke — I don’t think I’d be much of a sport if I were cast aflame by wildfire.
It legitimately scares me. Is it too late to take climate change seriously? Do Pennsylvanian have to resign to the fact that catastrophe, which until now has affected places far away, has approached our front door? Perhaps soon all of Earth’s front door?
I hope not.
