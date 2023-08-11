Recently a capital plan was brought to my attention, one so ingenious that if you executed it, you’d have to be brilliant, insane, or both.
I refer, of course, to becoming a test subject. If you’re brilliant enough to play it right, you could make quite a bit of capital.
It might be better to be insane for that, actually.
Let me contextualize this by saying I wear glasses. Not in the photo accompanying this article, because in public I have perfect vision.
I haven’t walked into a stop sign in ages.
But say I wanted to correct my vision, if I needed to (which I don’t).
It turns out that there are loads of scientists who would love to put people through their experiments if not for the minor nuisance of ethics.
But if you sign a few forms, that pesky thing goes away. And who says I have to read the forms if I didn’t bring my glasses, which I’ve already mentioned I don’t need?
Let’s say you decide to take part in an experiment. It doesn’t have to be vision-related.
You, noble individual, could help scientists discover something extraordinary, something that would make their bow ties spin around in amazement.
For example, you can help discover how many pints of lager it takes before you can’t return a tennis serve. This has deep implications for the ever-expanding field of tennis studies.
Or you can sign up for scientists to study your brain waves while you sleep, if you have any.
Or you can determine how many coconuts a human being can juggle on a unicycle.
Not riding the unicycle, with the unicycle. My theory is you can hit them into the air with the seat.
Only one of the above is a real scientific experiment. I’m putting this disclaimer in for ethical reasons, though you probably won’t read it.
A few of these studies even pay. Not with a pat on the back and a spiel about your service to humanity, but with real dollars that you can spend on lagers and unicycles.
Of course, that shouldn’t be the reason you—and here I mean you personally—go out to do those studies. You’re doing them for the service of humanity, aren’t you?
Leave the paying ones for your resident humor columnist.
We do need to do actual scientific tests on humans every now and then. There is a reason for this.
Just because we share most of our DNA with, say, bananas doesn’t mean a human being will respond the same way as a banana would to something.
For example, if I expose a banana to radiation in a lab, it will do nothing.
But if I do the same thing to a human being, he’ll turn into the Hulk and throw me around like a rag doll.
And he might break my glasses (which I only wear as a fashion statement).
My hypothesis is that there’s some difference between the way a banana reacts to radiation and the way a human reacts to it.
Experienced researchers might say, “Really, old chum. This isn’t rocket surgery.” Then they’d do something smart-looking, like dunk their monocles in their teacups.
And it may not be a mystery to them. But I can’t confirm this banana hypothesis without a scientific trial and a bajillion dollars in funding.
Besides, would you be the one to stop me from doing a real service to humanity? I remind you I write for a newspaper. I don’t have that many opportunities.
But if I were to conduct a trial to try to make humans into superheroes, I wouldn’t be able to spend money on paying you. Just you, personally.
This is ethical, because in exchange, you wouldn’t be able to spend money on suing me.
It’s a perfectly fair arrangement. It’s top of the line as far as ethics is concerned.
All right, so it may be a little below the line. But I’m not wearing glasses, all right?
