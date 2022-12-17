Jim Hale
Be careful what you wish for; you might get it.
I experienced the reality of that adage a few days ago.
Here in the newsroom, I went on a very cranky-old-man tirade about how much I hate social media’s effect on our culture, and how I wish the Internet would go away. We should have stopped in the 1990s, I said. Email was enough. So were CDs for music and videotapes for movies. That latter should still be shopped for in a brick-and-mortar store, where unexpected discoveries could occur, unmediated by some billionaire’s mysterious algorithm.
Of course, later that day, my ancient phone died. And, believe it or not, so did my modem at home.
Boom. Wish granted, as if by a malicious genie.
Luckily, I got a great deal on a new phone, and, a few days later, after much tedious backing and forthing online with my internet provider, a great technician came to my house and quickly replaced the modem. Brightspeed should give him a raise.
Now that I know wishes work, what should I wish for next?
I’ll have to outwit the malicious genie. I read once about someone who tried to wish for more than the traditional three wishes. The genie refused, so the person wished the genie couldn’t count.
Jeff Cook
This begins my last week as a sexagenarian. That sounds so much better than septuagenarian, but what can you do about it? Nothing.
I do not contemplate my mortality, rather I revel in my vitality. My phone defines this word as “the power giving continuance of life, present in all living things.” I celebrate being alive.
Every day is a gift from the maker of our vast universe, so make the most of it. The holidays are stressful, so be kind to yourselves and remember that our existence is to be enjoyed. My you find merry moments ahead!
John Spangler
One of the reasons I like LED (light emitting diode) lights is that they last longer than the older incandescent types. The other is their high efficiency. And so I switched over early, paying a premium to purchase Christmas tree lights, now at least a decade ago.
Gradually, I replaced the conventional strings that I was using outside the house with LED strings as well. But their longevity hasn’t proven to match the first generation, still in use on this year’s tree.
Several strings with half the lights not working went into a garbage bin. And then I rethought it. What are they made of but metal, plastic, and glass? I bet I have more than a hundred feet of lights that no longer work and need to go somewhere.
Waste Management’s website and artificial intelligence (AI) chat bot told me that Christmas lights are “stranglers” that can get caught in recycling processing equipment. They are not safe for workers so we should not put them into the single stream bins. Nothing else appears on the website. It was all “don’t” but no lead on what to do.
Some of the big box stores are listed as drop off points for broken Christmas lights. In another AI encounter, (Lowes’) “MyLo” the chat bot didn’t understand the question. But a live chat with a real person confirmed that the store will collect my strings when I am next coming to the store. There are receiving organizations listed in a simple online search where we may ship our strings as well at the cost of sending.
I wish the LED strings lasted longer, and I wish AI was a lot better with my questions than I have experienced so far. And thirdly, I wish the regular recycling service had a decent answer to our needs. But I have a plan that will ultimately recycle these plastic, metal and glass strings, and I thank the big box stores stepping up for they environment.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
The Adams County Community Foundation recently announced the Giving Spree had another record-breaking year. The final total of $3.1 million was announced at the Big Reveal yesterday. The article is in today’s Gettysburg Times.
The money raised will benefit 115 nonprofits and charitable funds.
It was amazing to see everyone come together in November on an incredibly warm day to give back to local organizations.
One of the many benefits of the Giving Spree is providing a platform for nonprofits to produce a big fundraiser without having to hold a large event, according to Ralph Serpe, president and chief executive officer of the community foundation.
I remember getting to see the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC) furry advocate Crusader, a Bernese Mountain dog and poodle mix. He even wore a yellow cape.
He already has been integrating into the ACCAC program, providing comfort to children experiencing trauma, stress and anxiety.
I never thought I would see an owl that fluttered at donors at the event. The Strawberry Hill Foundation brought Strix, a male barred owl. He was so adorable to see in person.
At the Big Reveal yesterday, I was able to meet Karen Szoke and Pat Thorsen of the Gettysburg Garden Club and learn of the work they do beautifying downtown Gettysburg year-round.
