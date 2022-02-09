Ruth E. Siegfried serves as president for The Provider Alliance, an association dedicated to the ID/A community and comprised of more than 100 members serving every Pennsylvania county. She is founder and president/chief executive officer of InVision Human Services, with offices in Wexford, Harrisburg, and Reading. She and dozens of provider leaders have submitted formal requests to the commonwealth for additional funding, and their voices have been featured in the many op/ed pieces, news reports and interviews.