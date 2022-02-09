I’ve spent 40 years of my life devoted to people with Intellectual Disability and Autism (ID/A) who were pushed off to the margins and mostly out of sight. I have sought to bring them into the active life that you and I have always had, meaningful lives in their homes and communities.
Community services started in earnest in the 1960s and 70s. At that time, there was a thirst for civil rights and for righting wrongs, especially those perpetrated against people of color, gays and lesbians, and women. As years and decades went by, the fight for civil rights and justice evolved to include people with disabilities who fought against being excluded by state and local governments that favored isolated institutions over meaningful community living.
Ruth E. Siegfried serves as president for The Provider Alliance, an association dedicated to the ID/A community and comprised of more than 100 members serving every Pennsylvania county. She is founder and president/chief executive officer of InVision Human Services, with offices in Wexford, Harrisburg, and Reading. She and dozens of provider leaders have submitted formal requests to the commonwealth for additional funding, and their voices have been featured in the many op/ed pieces, news reports and interviews.
