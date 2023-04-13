On Friday, Jan. 6, a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School, Newport News, Va., shot his teacher in front of his fellow classmates and put her in a hospital with life-threatening wounds. Perhaps this shocking event is the best evidence of how competently we have failed to deal with gun violence. Anger, frustration, revenge, and lax parental control are issues law enforcement cannot effectively address. Yet, daily, gun violence snuffs out Americans’ lives and incapacitates so many more. We reach in vain for more stringent laws to solve the problem while we suffer the ignominy of the world. Why is it that this most advanced of advanced countries tolerates unrelenting, persistent murders in our homes and schools daily?

I assert that we have been looking for the wrong tools. Gun violence is a pathological condition in American society that requires the tools of the public health professional. It reminds me of Einstein’s famous meme: the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. If we rely upon law enforcement exclusively, we will continue to suffer tragedy upon tragedy until a 6-year-old’s teacher pays the ultimate price.

Tony McNevin is a member of the DFA’s Education Task Force and manages his consulting firm, Educational Consultants LLC, continuing his extensive career in association management. Tony and his wife, Lyn, have been residents of Adams County since 2006. The opinions are his own.

