The start of another year can feel magical to many of us. Even though the days remain short and dark, the flip of the calendar can make it seem new beginnings with new resolutions are possible.

Mindfulness scholars and teachers like me call resolutions “habit breakers,” as they can overcome patterns that no longer serve individuals. However, research suggests that many resolutions fail by the end of January.

Jeremy David Engels investigates the rituals and rhetoric of oneness, how human beings talk about oneness, interconnectedness, interbeing, and union, and then how they attempt to enact their imaginative visions in action. He is the author of The Ethics of Oneness: Emerson, Whitman, and the Bhagavad Gita (Chicago, 2021), The Art of Gratitude (SUNY, 2018), The Politics of Resentment: A Genealogy (Penn State, 2015), and Enemyship: Democracy and Counter-Revolution in the Early Republic (Michigan State, 2010). For his work, he has been awarded the Karl Wallace Award and the New Investigator Award from the National Communication Association. Jeremy is also a yoga teacher and the co-owner of Yoga Lab Studio in State College, Pa. You can connect with him on Instagram @yoga.professor. The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. The Conversation is wholly responsible for the content.

